Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WDAY, AMR, AGTI

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 4,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 424,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 231.4% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,100 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:
And Agiliti Inc (Symbol: AGTI) saw options trading volume of 3,903 contracts, representing approximately 390,300 underlying shares or approximately 180.2% of AGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,500 underlying shares of AGTI. Below is a chart showing AGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WDAY options, AMR options, or AGTI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding TECH
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PMVP
UMX Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.