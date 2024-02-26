News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: WDAY, AMR, AGTI

February 26, 2024 — 03:31 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total volume of 39,994 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 298.9% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) options are showing a volume of 4,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 424,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 231.4% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,100 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And Agiliti Inc (Symbol: AGTI) saw options trading volume of 3,903 contracts, representing approximately 390,300 underlying shares or approximately 180.2% of AGTI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 216,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,500 underlying shares of AGTI. Below is a chart showing AGTI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

