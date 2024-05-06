Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VRTX, VRT, BOWL

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 51,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 12,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL) saw options trading volume of 3,165 contracts, representing approximately 316,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of BOWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,300 underlying shares of BOWL. Below is a chart showing BOWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
