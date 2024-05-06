News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VRTX, VRT, BOWL

May 06, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), where a total volume of 5,068 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 506,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring May 10, 2024, with 582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,200 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) options are showing a volume of 51,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 10, 2024, with 12,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Bowlero Corp (Symbol: BOWL) saw options trading volume of 3,165 contracts, representing approximately 316,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.7% of BOWL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,300 underlying shares of BOWL. Below is a chart showing BOWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
