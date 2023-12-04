Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VKTX, SGEN, SAIA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX), where a total of 10,621 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.4% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 245,600 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN) options are showing a volume of 6,700 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 670,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.8% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,400 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Saia Inc (Symbol: SAIA) saw options trading volume of 1,694 contracts, representing approximately 169,400 underlying shares or approximately 61% of SAIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 277,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of SAIA. Below is a chart showing SAIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
