Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VFC, ADBE, FANG

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 22,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $505 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:
And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 13,450 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.82 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,000 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.82 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for VFC options, ADBE options, or FANG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
