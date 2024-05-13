News & Insights

VFC

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: VFC, ADBE, FANG

May 13, 2024 — 03:24 pm EDT

May 13, 2024

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total volume of 56,739 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.3% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 22,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 22,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $505 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 13,450 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 88.5% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.82 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,000 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.82 strike highlighted in orange:

