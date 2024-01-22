Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: V, HOOD, GM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 22,702 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 54,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 11,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 69,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 8,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 860,200 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for V options, HOOD options, or GM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MDCA Split History
VICL Insider Buying
Institutional Holders of XPAX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.