Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: V, HOOD, GM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 22,702 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.1% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $277.50 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $277.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) options are showing a volume of 54,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 11,486 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 69,253 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 8,602 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 860,200 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

