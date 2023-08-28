Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: V, BE, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 22,145 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 1,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,100 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 14,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,400 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 8,292 contracts, representing approximately 829,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

