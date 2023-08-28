Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: V, BE, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 22,145 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $247.50 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 1,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,100 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $247.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE) options are showing a volume of 14,823 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,400 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) saw options trading volume of 8,292 contracts, representing approximately 829,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for V options, BE options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Highest Yield Monthly Preferreds
Institutional Holders of DBDP
SFBS Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.