Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UPS, PZZA, TDG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total volume of 14,619 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 2,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 223,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 4,673 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 467,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.4% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 3,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,700 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 89,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 211,990 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,200 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPS options, PZZA options, or TDG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
