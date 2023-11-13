Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ULTA, NFLX, VERV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 6,796 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 679,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 67,306 contracts, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares or approximately 101% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 6,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,300 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
And Verve Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VERV) saw options trading volume of 15,647 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 99.1% of VERV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,133 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,300 underlying shares of VERV. Below is a chart showing VERV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, NFLX options, or VERV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
