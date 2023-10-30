Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ULTA, HD, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 3,985 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 398,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 788,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 13,396 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 53,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 14,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, HD options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.