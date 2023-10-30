Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ULTA, HD, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 3,985 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 398,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.6% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 788,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 13,396 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 137,700 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 53,197 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 14,422 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, HD options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GZIC
BKI Videos
SNI Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.