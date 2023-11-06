Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ULTA, ALGN, META

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 6,433 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 643,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 740,735 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 10,099 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 72% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,100 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 171,232 contracts, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 13,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

