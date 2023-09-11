Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: UBER, TTD, UPST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total volume of 85,180 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 13,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 17,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,400 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 38,697 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 53.5% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,100 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
