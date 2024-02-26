Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TWLO, RCL, NCLH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 23,283 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 1,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,900 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 16,554 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 2,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,800 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 55,428 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, RCL options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.