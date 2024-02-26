Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TWLO, RCL, NCLH

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 16,554 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 2,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,800 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:
And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 55,428 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TWLO options, RCL options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Ken Griffin
AR Price Target
ADCT Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.