Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TTD, MARA, CYRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 30,305 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 11, 2023, with 8,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 815,700 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 167,537 contracts, representing approximately 16.8 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 12,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) saw options trading volume of 4,062 contracts, representing approximately 406,200 underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 858,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,800 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
