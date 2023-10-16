Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TTD, HCP, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 20,309 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.7% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:

Hashicorp Inc (Symbol: HCP) options are showing a volume of 11,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of HCP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HCP. Below is a chart showing HCP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 11,742 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTD options, HCP options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

