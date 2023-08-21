Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TTD, AXP, BBWI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total of 18,483 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 8,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 873,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) saw options trading volume of 11,351 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 2,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) options are showing a volume of 12,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 2,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,100 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TTD options, AXP options, or BBWI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

