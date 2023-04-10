Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TTD, AR, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 15,636 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 1,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:

Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) saw options trading volume of 27,592 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 759,100 underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 56,294 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 4,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

