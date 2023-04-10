Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TTD, AR, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 15,636 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $61 strike call option expiring April 14, 2023, with 1,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,300 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $61 strike highlighted in orange:
Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) saw options trading volume of 27,592 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 48% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 759,100 underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 56,294 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring May 05, 2023, with 4,671 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,100 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTD options, AR options, or PYPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ARK Investment Management Top Holdings
EPC Videos
VIGL Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.