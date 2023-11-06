News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TRIP, CAR, DKS

November 06, 2023 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP), where a total volume of 11,592 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.3% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,500 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 3,428 contracts, representing approximately 342,800 underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,400 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 7,623 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 762,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TRIP options, CAR options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

