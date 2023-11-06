Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TRIP, CAR, DKS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP), where a total volume of 11,592 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.3% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,500 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 3,428 contracts, representing approximately 342,800 underlying shares or approximately 66.2% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34,400 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 7,623 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 762,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 2,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,900 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

