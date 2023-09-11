Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TMO, KLAC, HELE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO), where a total volume of 5,180 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 518,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $535 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,800 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $535 strike highlighted in orange:
KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) options are showing a volume of 3,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 389,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 852,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) saw options trading volume of 1,203 contracts, representing approximately 120,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,300 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
