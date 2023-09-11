News & Insights

Markets
TMO

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TMO, KLAC, HELE

September 11, 2023 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO), where a total volume of 5,180 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 518,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $535 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,800 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $535 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

KLA Corp (Symbol: KLAC) options are showing a volume of 3,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 389,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of KLAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 852,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 1,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,100 underlying shares of KLAC. Below is a chart showing KLAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Helen of Troy Ltd. (Symbol: HELE) saw options trading volume of 1,203 contracts, representing approximately 120,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of HELE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,040 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 193 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,300 underlying shares of HELE. Below is a chart showing HELE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TMO options, KLAC options, or HELE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 VCLK Insider Buying
 TDG YTD Return
 TDUP Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TMO
KLAC
HELE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.