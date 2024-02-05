Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: THC, GWW, UPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC), where a total of 7,618 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 761,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.2% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,431 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,100 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 2,122 contracts, representing approximately 212,200 underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 290,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $840 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,200 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 32,308 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 5,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 541,100 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

