Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TGT, CAL, ETN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 24,957 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $106 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 1,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $106 strike highlighted in orange:

Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL) saw options trading volume of 2,058 contracts, representing approximately 205,800 underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of CAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,280 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of CAL. Below is a chart showing CAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) saw options trading volume of 11,205 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 481,400 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

