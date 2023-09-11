Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STEM, URI, MO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stem Inc (Symbol: STEM), where a total volume of 17,035 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of STEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of STEM. Below is a chart showing STEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 2,775 contracts, representing approximately 277,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 582,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $425 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 33,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 7,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 757,200 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

