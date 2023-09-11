Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STEM, URI, MO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stem Inc (Symbol: STEM), where a total volume of 17,035 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.8% of STEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of STEM. Below is a chart showing STEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 2,775 contracts, representing approximately 277,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 582,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $425 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,100 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $425 strike highlighted in orange:
And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 33,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 7,572 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 757,200 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STEM options, URI options, or MO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: BARE Videos
CRVP Videos
VAC Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.