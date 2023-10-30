Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SNOW, WOLF, SRPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total volume of 23,481 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.1% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring November 03, 2023, with 1,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,000 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF) saw options trading volume of 23,928 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of WOLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,533 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,300 underlying shares of WOLF. Below is a chart showing WOLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) options are showing a volume of 6,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 631,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 965,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,200 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, WOLF options, or SRPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.