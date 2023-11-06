Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SLVM, ROKU, ACVA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sylvamo Corp (Symbol: SLVM), where a total volume of 2,721 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 272,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.5% of SLVM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 220,410 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $39.70 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,400 underlying shares of SLVM. Below is a chart showing SLVM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.70 strike highlighted in orange:
Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 105,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring November 10, 2023, with 6,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 683,200 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And ACV Auctions Inc (Symbol: ACVA) saw options trading volume of 9,762 contracts, representing approximately 976,200 underlying shares or approximately 120% of ACVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 813,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 8,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 868,200 underlying shares of ACVA. Below is a chart showing ACVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
