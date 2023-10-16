Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SLAB, NSC, PANW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Silicon Laboratories Inc (Symbol: SLAB), where a total volume of 1,666 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 166,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.3% of SLAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 280,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,800 underlying shares of SLAB. Below is a chart showing SLAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) saw options trading volume of 6,179 contracts, representing approximately 617,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of NSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,500 underlying shares of NSC. Below is a chart showing NSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 14,435 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SLAB options, NSC options, or PANW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: IGSB market cap history
Delta Air Lines RSI
NUS Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.