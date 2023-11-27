Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SKYW, HSY, U

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SkyWest Inc. (Symbol: SKYW), where a total of 1,805 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 180,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of SKYW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 415,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,700 underlying shares of SKYW. Below is a chart showing SKYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) saw options trading volume of 5,804 contracts, representing approximately 580,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,400 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 57,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 8,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,100 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SKYW options, HSY options, or U options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Cheap Healthcare Shares
Institutional Holders of GDRX
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CFNB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.