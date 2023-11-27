Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SKYW, HSY, U

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SkyWest Inc. (Symbol: SKYW), where a total of 1,805 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 180,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of SKYW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 415,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,700 underlying shares of SKYW. Below is a chart showing SKYW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) saw options trading volume of 5,804 contracts, representing approximately 580,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,400 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 57,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 8,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 807,100 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

