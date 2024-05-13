Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SIG, ULTA, DDD

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 5,968 contracts, representing approximately 596,800 underlying shares or approximately 77% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
And 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) saw options trading volume of 10,315 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,900 underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SIG options, ULTA options, or DDD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
