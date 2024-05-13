Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SIG, ULTA, DDD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total of 5,121 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 512,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.5% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 661,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $94 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 1,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,800 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 5,968 contracts, representing approximately 596,800 underlying shares or approximately 77% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) saw options trading volume of 10,315 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,900 underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

