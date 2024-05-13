News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SIG, ULTA, DDD

May 13, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total of 5,121 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 512,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.5% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 661,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $94 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,800 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 5,968 contracts, representing approximately 596,800 underlying shares or approximately 77% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 472 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,200 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And 3D Systems Corp. (Symbol: DDD) saw options trading volume of 10,315 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of DDD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 5,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 524,900 underlying shares of DDD. Below is a chart showing DDD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SIG options, ULTA options, or DDD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
