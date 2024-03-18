News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SIG, BILL, ELF

March 18, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total volume of 2,719 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 271,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 617,210 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,700 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) options are showing a volume of 8,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 872,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 28, 2024, with 1,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,300 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 5,539 contracts, representing approximately 553,900 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring March 22, 2024, with 427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,700 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

