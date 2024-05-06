Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SAM, TDG, COHR

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 2,212 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 221,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.7% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1330 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1330 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) saw options trading volume of 19,191 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 114.6% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,900 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAM options, TDG options, or COHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: EPRS Insider Buying
HCA Healthcare DMA
FWBI Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.