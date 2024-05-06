Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: SAM, TDG, COHR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM), where a total volume of 2,422 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 242,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 135.2% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) options are showing a volume of 2,212 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 221,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.7% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1330 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) saw options trading volume of 19,191 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 114.6% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,900 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

