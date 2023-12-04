Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RRX, DASH, NCLH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX), where a total volume of 3,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 305,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 593,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 23,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 5,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,800 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 74,312 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 10,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RRX options, DASH options, or NCLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: GREK Split History
QBTS Insider Buying
HARP YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.