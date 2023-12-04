Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RRX, DASH, NCLH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX), where a total volume of 3,052 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 305,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.4% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 593,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,300 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 23,711 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 5,828 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,800 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 74,312 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 10,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

