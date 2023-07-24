Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RILY, AMEH, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total of 6,478 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 647,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 262.7% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 246,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,400 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH) saw options trading volume of 3,752 contracts, representing approximately 375,200 underlying shares or approximately 229.1% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 373,400 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 30,695 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 202.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,200 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
