Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: REPL, ENPH, CL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Replimune Group Inc (Symbol: REPL), where a total of 9,015 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 901,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 161.2% of REPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 559,110 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,200 underlying shares of REPL. Below is a chart showing REPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 47,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 1,732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:
And Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) saw options trading volume of 44,768 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 128.3% of CL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 24,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CL. Below is a chart showing CL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
