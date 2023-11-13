Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RCL, BBWI, AZO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total of 17,284 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) options are showing a volume of 14,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,200 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 54,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 135,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2900 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2900 strike highlighted in orange:
