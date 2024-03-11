Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PYPL, NUE, JACK

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 6,369 contracts, representing approximately 636,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,900 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) options are showing a volume of 2,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 200,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 415,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
