Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PYPL, NUE, JACK

March 11, 2024 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 82,094 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,945 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 794,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) saw options trading volume of 6,369 contracts, representing approximately 636,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,900 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) options are showing a volume of 2,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 200,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 415,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, NUE options, or JACK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

