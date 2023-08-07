Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PUBM, DIOD, HUM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PubMatic Inc (Symbol: PUBM), where a total volume of 2,197 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 219,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.2% of PUBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 238,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,700 underlying shares of PUBM. Below is a chart showing PUBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Diodes, Inc. (Symbol: DIOD) options are showing a volume of 1,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 166,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.3% of DIOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183,960 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,500 underlying shares of DIOD. Below is a chart showing DIOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) options are showing a volume of 17,186 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.2% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $465 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,600 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $465 strike highlighted in orange:

