Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PTEN, HSY, APO

March 04, 2024 — 03:41 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN), where a total of 34,919 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 34,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 9,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 930,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,500 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 12,813 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PTEN options, HSY options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

