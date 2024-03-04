Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PTEN, HSY, APO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN), where a total of 34,919 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 34,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 9,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 930,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,500 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 12,813 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PTEN options, HSY options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

