Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PTEN, HSY, APO

Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) options are showing a volume of 9,300 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 930,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of HSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 1,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,500 underlying shares of HSY. Below is a chart showing HSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) options are showing a volume of 12,813 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 6,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,000 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PTEN options, HSY options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
