Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PM, TOL, ALGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM), where a total volume of 20,401 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.5% of PM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 12,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of PM. Below is a chart showing PM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) options are showing a volume of 6,082 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 608,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,500 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) options are showing a volume of 1,231 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 123,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,000 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

