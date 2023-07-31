Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PLTR, SLVM, PPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 769,110 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 76.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 137.1% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 04, 2023, with 72,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.3 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Sylvamo Corp (Symbol: SLVM) options are showing a volume of 4,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 409,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.4% of SLVM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 302,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,000 underlying shares of SLVM. Below is a chart showing SLVM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) saw options trading volume of 12,129 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 118.8% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, SLVM options, or PPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
