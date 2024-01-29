Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PINS, FFIV, ELF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total volume of 64,909 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.7% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 21,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) saw options trading volume of 3,439 contracts, representing approximately 343,900 underlying shares or approximately 87.1% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 394,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,400 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 14,037 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 84.6% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 4,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,700 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PINS options, FFIV options, or ELF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

