Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ORCL, AMD, CI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 107,118 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 175% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 593,100 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 723,483 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 72.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 54,715 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 29,003 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 117.8% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,600 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

