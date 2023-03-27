Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NVDA, DEN, META

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 459,812 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 46.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 89.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 51.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 26,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Denbury Inc (Symbol: DEN) options are showing a volume of 5,166 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 516,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.8% of DEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 699,620 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of DEN. Below is a chart showing DEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 210,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 12,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, DEN options, or META options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.