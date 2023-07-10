Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NVAX, COUR, VMW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX), where a total volume of 41,648 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.6% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 3,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,400 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Coursera Inc (Symbol: COUR) saw options trading volume of 7,096 contracts, representing approximately 709,600 underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of COUR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 970,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 3,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,900 underlying shares of COUR. Below is a chart showing COUR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) options are showing a volume of 9,765 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 976,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of VMW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 514,700 underlying shares of VMW. Below is a chart showing VMW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NVAX options, COUR options, or VMW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
