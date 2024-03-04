Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MU, BBIO, BURL

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO) options are showing a volume of 12,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of BBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,200 underlying shares of BBIO. Below is a chart showing BBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 5,385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 538,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 709,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,600 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MU options, BBIO options, or BURL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: TSIB shares outstanding history
Funds Holding GHRS
LMCA Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.