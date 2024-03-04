News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MU, BBIO, BURL

March 04, 2024 — 03:41 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 116,617 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 4,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,300 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (Symbol: BBIO) options are showing a volume of 12,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of BBIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,200 underlying shares of BBIO. Below is a chart showing BBIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 5,385 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 538,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.9% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 709,550 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 08, 2024, with 816 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,600 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
