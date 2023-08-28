Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MSFT, DOOR, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 197,310 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 11,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Masonite International Corp (Symbol: DOOR) options are showing a volume of 1,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.1% of DOOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of DOOR. Below is a chart showing DOOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 10,580 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 87.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

