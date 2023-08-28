Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MSFT, DOOR, MDB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 197,310 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 11,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
Masonite International Corp (Symbol: DOOR) options are showing a volume of 1,003 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.1% of DOOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of DOOR. Below is a chart showing DOOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 10,580 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 87.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 414 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,400 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, DOOR options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding OHPA
Institutional Holders of RGLD
CLVT shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.