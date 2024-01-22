Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MSFT, ADSK, DHI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 272,055 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 30,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 11,240 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 105% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 4,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,800 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) options are showing a volume of 18,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.6% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,100 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, ADSK options, or DHI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Historical Earnings
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KIOR
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BGG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.