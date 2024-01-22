Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MSFT, ADSK, DHI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT), where a total volume of 272,055 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 27.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 125.6% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 30,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 11,240 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 105% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 4,618 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,800 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) options are showing a volume of 18,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.6% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,100 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MSFT options, ADSK options, or DHI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.