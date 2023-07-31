Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MRVL, SQ, AA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), where a total of 54,307 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.3% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 24,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:
Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 45,981 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 1,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,200 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) saw options trading volume of 31,970 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 53.8% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 718,500 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
