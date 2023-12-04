Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MRNA, AAPL, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 40,724 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 471,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 47.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 46,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 227,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 25,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

