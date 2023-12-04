News & Insights

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MRNA, AAPL, GOOGL

December 04, 2023 — 02:16 pm EST

December 04, 2023 — 02:16 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA), where a total volume of 40,724 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.3% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 471,387 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 47.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 46,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 227,593 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 25,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MRNA options, AAPL options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
