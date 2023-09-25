Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MMM, KMX, TPR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in 3M Co (Symbol: MMM), where a total of 21,947 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.5% of MMM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 4,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,000 underlying shares of MMM. Below is a chart showing MMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 5,452 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 545,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,500 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) options are showing a volume of 15,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,900 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MMM options, KMX options, or TPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.