News & Insights

Markets
MGM

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MGM, OLED, SPOT

December 11, 2023 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total of 20,508 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,400 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 1,189 contracts, representing approximately 118,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,900 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 7,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 753,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MGM options, OLED options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CS
 HGRL Options Chain
 Funds Holding SEAH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MGM
OLED
SPOT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.