Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MGM, OLED, SPOT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total of 20,508 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,400 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) saw options trading volume of 1,189 contracts, representing approximately 118,900 underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,900 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) options are showing a volume of 7,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 753,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

