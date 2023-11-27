Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MDB, SPLK, NEO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB), where a total of 7,659 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 765,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $540 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $540 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) options are showing a volume of 12,417 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 3,232 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 323,200 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And NeoGenomics Inc (Symbol: NEO) options are showing a volume of 5,491 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.2% of NEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 942,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,538 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,800 underlying shares of NEO. Below is a chart showing NEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

