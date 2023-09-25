Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MASI, IGT, DOMO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Masimo Corp. (Symbol: MASI), where a total of 13,669 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 139.5% of MASI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 979,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,900 underlying shares of MASI. Below is a chart showing MASI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) saw options trading volume of 14,359 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 130.4% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 405,500 underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

And Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO) options are showing a volume of 8,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 896,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.1% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 8,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 842,700 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

